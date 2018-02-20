One dead in crash on SH 71 at Pedernales Summit Parkway

Related Coverage Residents say SH 71 near Bee Cave has become too dangerous

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man in his 60s is dead after a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 71 at Pedernales Summit Parkway Tuesday afternoon — a few miles west of Bee Cave.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. in the westbound lanes of SH 71. Austin-Travis County EMS says the man died at the scene. A woman and two children were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

One lane has reopened in each direction of SH 71. Drivers should be careful passing the crash scene.

In 2016, there were five crashes reported at the intersection of SH 71 and Pedernales Summit Parkway. People who live in the area say the combination of winding roads and outdated pavement are safety hazards.