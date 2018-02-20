New Austin city manager to discuss his goals for the first time

Spencer Cronk (City of Austin Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time since Spencer Cronk took over his new role as Austin’s city manager, he will meet with news outlets “to discuss his vision, challenges and opportunities facing the City, and his goals in the coming months.”

Cronk recently worked as the city coordinator for Minneapolis, directing the management of Minneapolis city government. He will be responsible for hiring department heads, the biggest opening right now, a police chief.

Cronk is getting paid $325,000 a year to oversee 12,000 city employees and its operations. In addition to the base salary, Cronk will receive $7,200 in executive allowance each year.

Cronk said in a statement in December that he was honored to have been selected as the next city manager of Austin.

“Austin’s future is bright and I believe that by working together, we can build on the city’s strengths to be more inclusive and innovative so everyone has the opportunity to succeed,” he said.

KXAN’s Kylie McGivern will share more on Cronk’s vision and the big responsibilities he is taking over on KXAN News at 5 and 6 p.m.

