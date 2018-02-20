Mexican man who has been deported 3 times arrested on sex abuse charge

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A Mexican national who was wanted by the Austin Police Department for allegedly sexually assaulting a young girl since 2013 was arrested in southeast Austin.

The Lone Star Fugitive Task Force arrested Raul Martinez-Quintero, 37, Tuesday in the 3300 block of Parker Lane. The victim claims the suspect sexually abused her “numerous times.”

When the task force confirmed the suspect was living on Parker Lane, they surrounded the home. Authorities say Martinez-Quintero walked out of the home but went back inside where he stayed barricaded for approximately 30 minutes. The suspect eventually came out a short time later.

He is currently in the Travis County Jail and his bond is set at $250,000. Immigration and Customs officials say the suspect has been deported three times for entering the United States illegally — twice in 2014 and once in 2017.