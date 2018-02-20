Lockhart High coach placed on leave after complaints about his conduct

LOCKHART, Texas (KXAN) — A Lockhart High School teacher and coach has been placed on administrative leave after the school district became aware of complaints against him.

Lockhart ISD Superintendent Susan Bohn said Zach Underwood, who is listed on the school’s online directory as a P.E. teacher, was placed on leave Tuesday.

Bohn says law enforcement has been notified and the district has sent a notice of the alleged conduct to the State Board for Educator Certification.

In an email to parents, Bohn wrote that this “swift and necessary response” to the accusations is warranted because of the complaints and information received.

“While I cannot provide information that would interfere with the investigation underway, I am ready to listen to any concerns you may have,” Bohn continued.

KXAN has reached out to the district and law enforcement to determine if Underwood has been placed under arrest and, if so, on what charge.