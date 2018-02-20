Lake Travis Middle School students won’t be able to drink water, wash hands

Lake Travis Middle School is at capacity with 1,400 students (Julie Karam, KXAN).

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Students and staff at a middle school in western Travis County will not be able to drink or use any water from the facility after a boil water advisory was issued.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality issued the notice for District 8, which includes Lake Travis Middle School. School officials emailed parents, saying starting Tuesday the campus will be affected “until further notice.”

“Please encourage your students to begin their day with a bottle filled with water from home,” the school wrote in a letter to the community.

While toilets will work as normal at the school, people will not be able to drink water, wash hands or shower. The school is providing bottled water and hand sanitizer, while coaches will modify their workouts so showers won’t be necessary. The school cafe is also using bottled water for cooking.

 

