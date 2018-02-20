K-9 Lobos detects $800,000 worth of meth during car search

FAYETTE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — K-9 Lobos sniffed out $800,000-worth of methamphetamine during a car search near Flatonia, Texas.

Fayette County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Randy Thumann stopped a Ford Focus on Interstate 10 near mile 661 on Friday for a traffic violation. The driver told Thumann he didn’t own the car and that he was driving from Mexico to Houston. The man, later identified of Gerardo Coronado, Jr., 20, allowed them to search the car.

K-9 Lobos signaled near the driver’s door, and Thumann found 20 packages of meth hidden in an aftermarket compartment that could be accessed through the center console. The drugs weighed about 8 kilos.

Coronado faces a felony drug possession charge and was booked into the Dan R. Beck Justice Center.