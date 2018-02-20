‘I almost got hit’: Boy says of moment suspect in stolen taxi tried to elude police

Related Coverage Police: Seven officers fired at suspect who allegedly hijacked taxi cab

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A mother and son say they were locked inside Perez Elementary for hours while a standoff between police and a man who allegedly hijacked a taxi cab was happing just outside.

“I was terrified, I didn’t want to die. It felt really scary,” said 12-year-old Carlos Rubio.

Rubio says he was playing with a friend outside of the school when a taxi cab along with multiple cop cars came speeding down the road. “I saw the taxi driving real fast and I quickly jumped to the sidewalk. I almost got hit,” he said.

Rubio says he then ran inside the school to his mother who was having a parent-teacher conference. “I look out the window and I see the cab and a bunch of APD getting close to him and pulling out the shields, weapons drawn,” said Rubio’s mother Juana Aguilera. “I was terrified. I could hear gunshots being fired and then we could hear the microphone yelling put the gun down, don’t hurt yourself.”

Police say the driver of the taxi cab aimed a gun at police several times before seven officers shot and killed him.

Aguilera’s home is close to where the shooting happened on Edge Creek Drive, her neighbor’s home has at least six gunshot holes. Aguilera’s husband and other children were at home while she was locked in the school, she says police evacuated her family just before shots were fired.

When the taxi was loaded onto a tow truck Tuesday morning, bullet holes could be seen all over the vehicle.

