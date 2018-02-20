Freestyle skiing: Men’s ski cross preview

Ski cross is just as exciting as its snowboarding counterpart. It combines the time aspect of the Alpine events but adds in the jumps and multiple competitors per heat aspect. Crashes are expected as with snowboarding.

Ski cross takes place all in one night, so it’s a busy night of competition for the athletes. They first start with qualifying training runs which set the seeds for quarterfinals. Then, the top two from each heat advance to the semifinals. Finally, the top four advance to the final.

Jean Frederic Chapuis can become the first multiple medal winner in men’s ski cross if he were to medal in PyeongChang. He won gold in Sochi, and led a sweep by France. Arnaud Bovolenta and Jonathan Midol took silver and bronze, respectively.

After the event, some questioned the suits that the French were wearing and whether they were too aerodynamic. Now, there is an official rule for how tight a uniform can be.

Chapuis has been dominant since Sochi. He claimed 24 podium finishes in men’s ski cross at the X Games, world championships, AFP World Tour event and World Cup events in the four years. However, he had a disappointing finish at the 2017 world championships, coming in 25th overall.

Teammate Bovolenta is also a strong medal contender. If he or Chapuis were to medal, they would join Edgar Grospiron and Marie Martinod as the only French athletes to win two medals in freestyle skiing.

World champion Victor Oehling Norberg can become the first Swedeish man to win an Olympic medal in freestyle skiing. If he were to win the event, he would be the first Swede, male or female, to win a gold medal in freestyle skiing.

Filip Flisar, known for his mustache, was the 2015 world champion in 2015. If he were to medal he would be the first Slovenian to get an Olympic medal in freestyle skiing at the Winter Games.

There are no Americans competing in the event. You can stream the the event LIVE starting at 9:30 p.m. ET.