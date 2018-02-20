Dates for ‘Hamilton’ in Austin announced

By Published:
The "Hamilton" marquee at the Richard Rogers Theatre on Saturday, July 9, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — We now have dates on when you can see the Broadway hit Hamilton in Austin.

Broadway in Austin released its roster for the 2018-19 season and Hamilton will run here May 28-June 16, 2019. That’s right, 2019. More than a year away.

The seven-show season kicks off in October with The Play that Goes Wrong. 

“We have been building up to this season since HAMILTON opened on Broadway. We’re thrilled it’s finally coming to Austin,” says Kathy Panoff, Texas Performing Arts Director and associate dean.

Season subscriptions go on sale beginning at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20. Prices start at $224 and go up from there.

Individual show tickets will be announced at a later date.

The full list of shows for the 2018-2019 season:

  • THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG: October 23-28, 2018
  • LOVE NEVER DIES: November 27 – December 2, 2018
  • WAITRESS: January 22-27, 2019
  • ANASTASIA: February 12-17, 2019
  • FIDDLER ON THE ROOF: April 2-7, 2019
  • CATS: May 7-12, 2019
  • HAMILTON: May 28 – June 16, 2019

