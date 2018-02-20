Dallas: State Fair Theme is ‘Celebrating Texas Innovation’

DALLAS (AP) — The theme of the 2018 State Fair will be “Celebrating Texas Innovation.”

Officials with the State Fair of Texas on Monday announced the theme for the event scheduled Sept. 28 through Oct. 21 at Fair Park in Dallas.

Authorities say the annual state fair and exposition has been a breeding ground for Texas education and innovation over the past 132 years. Education remains a main focus of the State Fair’s nonprofit mission that also includes promoting agriculture and community involvement.

Organizers will be launching a social media campaign to highlight significant Texans and Texas organizations involved in the state’s history and hopes for future accomplishments.