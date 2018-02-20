Dallas: State Fair Theme is ‘Celebrating Texas Innovation’

Thousands of visitors to the Texas State Fair stand in the fair grounds circle watching an official ceremony where the 55-foot-tall Big Tex fair symbol welcomed everyone to the fair, Friday, Sept. 27, 2013, in Dallas. Big Tex was destroyed in a blaze Oct. 19, 2012, just days before the end of last years fair. Big Tex stands 55-feet tall, three feet taller than the one destroyed by fire. The fair runs Sept. 27, through Oct. 20. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
DALLAS (AP) — The theme of the 2018 State Fair will be “Celebrating Texas Innovation.”

Officials with the State Fair of Texas on Monday announced the theme for the event scheduled Sept. 28 through Oct. 21 at Fair Park in Dallas.

Authorities say the annual state fair and exposition has been a breeding ground for Texas education and innovation over the past 132 years. Education remains a main focus of the State Fair’s nonprofit mission that also includes promoting agriculture and community involvement.

Organizers will be launching a social media campaign to highlight significant Texans and Texas organizations involved in the state’s history and hopes for future accomplishments.

