Crews begin constructing new cover over Cambria Cavern

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Workers are constructing a new entrance to a cave that opened up near homes in a Williamson County neighborhood.

Tim Kelley lives right near the entrance to Cambria Cavern in the Brushy Creek neighborhood just west of Round Rock. The cave was revealed when part of it collapsed less than two weeks ago, and it stretches along Ephraim Road and Cambria Drive.

Kelley had a chance to peer into the 200-foot long and 22-feet deep cave Tuesday after crews took off the plywood cover over the entrance, which had been bowing and sagging, according to a Williamson County spokeswoman. Kelley said he saw a large section of earth and concrete that was not fully attached. “Were it to detach, it looks big enough to kill people,” Kelley said.

On Feb. 15, crews stopped work at the cave because the entrance was shifting, making it dangerous for them to enter. Kelley explained crews told him they would bring in special mashing equipment to break off unstable sections and let them fall. Then, they’ll put in a new entrance and cover. By Tuesday afternoon, a backhoe was onsite breaking up the asphalt.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality approved the design of a larger cover that should be able to deal with various weather conditions and will be in place for several weeks.

Cambria Cavern in Brushy Creek neighborhood View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Cave found underneath Cambria Drive in the Brushy Creek neighborhood on Feb. 8, 2018. This photo was taken by Cambrian Environmental. Chamber of the cave found in a Brushy Creek neighborhood. (Courtesy: Cambrian Environmental. Engineers surveying the Cambria Cavern on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018. (Courtesy: Williamson County) Fourth chamber found inside Cambria Cavern. (Courtesy: Williamson County) Crews found a fourth chamber in the Cambria Cavern. Draft map of Ogof Cambria (Cambria Cavern) found in Brushy Creek neighborhood. (WIlliamson County) Williamson County officials have a preliminary map of the cave on Cambria Drive that shows the cave in relation to the homes above it to an accuracy of within 10 to 20 feet. A 20-foot-deep sinkhole opened up in the Woods of Brushy Creek subdivision in Williamson County (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam) A 20-foot-deep sinkhole opened up in the Woods of Brushy Creek subdivision in Williamson County (KXAN Photo/Julie Karam) A 20-foot-deep sinkhole opened up in the Woods of Brushy Creek subdivision in Williamson County (Williamson County Sheriff's Office Photo) Crews work on a collapsed cave in a Brushy Creek neighborhood Feb. 8, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard) Crews work on a collapsed cave in a Brushy Creek neighborhood Feb. 8, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard) Crews work on a collapsed cave in a Brushy Creek neighborhood Feb. 8, 2018 (Williamson County Sheriff's Office Photo) Crews work on a collapsed cave in a Brushy Creek neighborhood Feb. 8, 2018 (Williamson County Sheriff's Office Photo) Crews work on a collapsed cave in a Brushy Creek neighborhood Feb. 8, 2018 (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard) A biologist shows neighbors in a Brushy Creek neighborhood a stalactite pulled out of a cave that collapsed on their street (KXAN Photo/Alyssa Goard) County Engineer Terron Evertson holds a speleothem that was dislodged when the cave roof fell. (Courtesy: Williamson County) Entrance to Cambria Cavern shows signs of shifting. Crews had to move the blocked off area back on Feb. 15, 2018. (KXAN Photo/Paul Shelton) A look inside the entrance to Cambria Cavern on Feb. 20, 2018 (Courtesy Tim Kelley) A look inside the entrance to Cambria Cavern on Feb. 20, 2018 (Courtesy Tim Kelley)