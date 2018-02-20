Crews begin constructing new cover over Cambria Cavern

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Workers are constructing a new entrance to a cave that opened up near homes in a Williamson County neighborhood.
Tim Kelley lives right near the entrance to Cambria Cavern in the Brushy Creek neighborhood just west of Round Rock. The cave was revealed when part of it collapsed less than two weeks ago, and it stretches along Ephraim Road and Cambria Drive.
Kelley had a chance to peer into the 200-foot long and 22-feet deep cave Tuesday after crews took off the plywood cover over the entrance, which had been bowing and sagging, according to a Williamson County spokeswoman. Kelley said he saw a large section of earth and concrete that was not fully attached. “Were it to detach, it looks big enough to kill people,” Kelley said.
On Feb. 15, crews stopped work at the cave because the entrance was shifting, making it dangerous for them to enter. Kelley explained crews told him they would bring in special mashing equipment to break off unstable sections and let them fall. Then, they’ll put in a new entrance and cover. By Tuesday afternoon, a backhoe was onsite breaking up the asphalt.
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality approved the design of a larger cover that should be able to deal with various weather conditions and will be in place for several weeks.
Cambria Cavern in Brushy Creek neighborhood
Cambria Cavern in Brushy Creek neighborhood x
