Cinemark banning large bags from its theaters

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Starting Thursday, Cinemark will not allow moviegoers to bring in large bags at its theaters.

The company says the new policy, effective Feb. 22, was put in place to “enhance the safety and security” of guests and employees. Any bags or packages measuring larger than 12″ x 12″ x 6″ will not be permitted into the theater.

The theater says while it does not provide a general area to check bags, its employees reserve the right to inspect all bags and packages entering the theater. Diaper bags and medical bags are allowed.

There are nine Cinemark-owned theaters in the Austin-area.