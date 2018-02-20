A rutty lane causes a rough ride, damage along I-35 frontage road

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Along a short stretch of southbound Interstate 35 frontage road near the University of Texas, damaged hubcaps litter the road. Construction in the area has left behind a large hole in the left lane of the frontage road in between 48th and 49th Streets, causing damage to some vehicles.

The Texas Department of Transportation says the frontage road was recently milled in preparation for new asphalt. Along with the freshly milled lanes, several ruts and holes were left behind–making for an unexpected gnarly ride.

Jason Oberle was an unfortunate driver caught off guard by the rutty inside lane. “You’re going a pretty good speed, you’re exiting the highway, the first thing that comes to mind is, ‘wow, this is about to happen,'” says Oberle. After hitting one of the big holes, Oberle blew out a tire and is now left with a bill for $2,500 in damage to his Porsche.

While putting together this report, KXAN spotted several drivers dropping their speeds and weaving into merging traffic in an attempt to avoid the ruts in the road.

“You have one choice, go and cut somebody off—which is dangerous—or you’re going to go into this 150 feet trench of concrete,” says Oberle. “There’s no reason why that lane should be open. It was a shoulder road that they turned into a lane. They clearly tore up the asphalt in the other lanes.”

TxDOT crews also arrived while we were filming to make immediate repairs.

“I wouldn’t consider that a pothole, I would say that’s negligence to the road and 150 feet of just absolute disaster.”