WATCH: Texan Justin Olsen piloting two-man bobsled

NBC Olympics Published: Updated:

Texan Justin Olsen piloted his U.S. sled down the track in his final run of the two-man bobsled competition.

PYEONGCHANG-GUN, SOUTH KOREA – FEBRUARY 19: Justin Olsen and Evan Weinstock of the United States finish their final run during the Men’s 2-Man Bobsleigh on day 10 of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games at Olympic Sliding Centre on February 19, 2018 in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

 

