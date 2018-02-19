WATCH: Former Rice University football player in two-man bobsled

Driver Codie Bascue and Samuel McGuffie of the United States take a curve during the two-man bobsled competition at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

Codie Bascue and Sam McGuffie finished 25th in the two-man bobsled.

McGuffie got his start on the football field. McGuffie, who’s high school football reel is filled with outlandish highlights, played collegiately at the University of Michigan and Rice University, and was signed by the Oakland Raiders in 2013. He was subsequently waived, but had stints on the practice squad for the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots. The bobsled was calling his name, though. By 2015, he was a member of the USA Bobsled National Team.

Driver Codie Bascue and Samuel McGuffie of the United States compete in their third heat during the two-man bobsled final at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Monday, Feb. 19, 2018. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)

