WATCH: Former Rice University football player in two-man bobsled

Codie Bascue and Sam McGuffie finished 25th in the two-man bobsled.

McGuffie got his start on the football field. McGuffie, who’s high school football reel is filled with outlandish highlights, played collegiately at the University of Michigan and Rice University, and was signed by the Oakland Raiders in 2013. He was subsequently waived, but had stints on the practice squad for the Arizona Cardinals and New England Patriots. The bobsled was calling his name, though. By 2015, he was a member of the USA Bobsled National Team.