Voting early in the primary election: What you need to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Numerous races are in store for the March 6 Primary Election.

Voters will make decisions on candidates they want to be placed on the ballot for the General Election in November. The primary will determine slots for governor, land commissioner and agriculture commissioner. There are also several high-profile congressional districts up for grabs.

Early voting starts Tuesday, Feb. 20 and runs through Friday, March 2. Election Day is Tuesday, March 6. To find out what is on your ballot, check here.

What You Need to Vote

To cast a ballot in person in Texas, you’ll need to present one of the following approved forms of photo ID:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate (EIC) issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas License to Carry a Handgun (LTC) issued by DPS

U.S. Military ID Card containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

U.S. Passport

With the exception of the U.S. citizenship certificate, the identification must be current or have expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.

If you don’t have any of the listed IDs, you can (1) sign a sworn statement at the polls that there is a reason why you don’t have any of the IDs listed above, and (2) bring one of the following:

Valid voter registration certificate

Certified birth certificate

Current utility bill

Government check

Paystub or bank statement that includes your name and address

Copy of or original government document with your name and an address (original required if it contains a photograph).

Where to Vote

Registered and eligible voters may vote at ANY early voting location in the county of residence. Find out where you can cast your ballot by going here. Hours will vary by location.

In Travis County, there will be a total of 25 early voting sites. Click here to find the closest early voting site near you.

In Williamson County, 14 sites will be available for early voting as well as a rotating mobile voting site. Click here to find the closest early voting site near you.

In Hays County, the places vary day-to-day for early voting, so click here to find the closest site near you.

Races that Impact You