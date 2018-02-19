Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir are the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history

Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir struck ice dance gold on Monday, eight years after their first gold in Vancouver. En route to the top of the PyeongChang podium, they notched the highest short dance score ever recorded and also set the record for highest overall scores.

Virtue and Moir are now the most decorated figure skaters in Olympic history, with five medals. When they won 2010 Olympic ice dance gold, they were not also the youngest couple to ever win ice dance gold, but also the first from North America. They succeeded in their Olympic debut in front of a home crowd in Vancouver, Canada.

Four years later, they captured two silvers in the ice dance and team events. Following Sochi, they took two years away from competition. The team announced their comeback on Feb. 20, 2016, exactly two years before the scheduled free dance in PyeongChang (local time/date). When the team returned, they changed training rinks and went undefeated, capping their season with their third world title.

Here in PyeongChang, the team started off their Olympic tour as Canada’s flag bearers in the Opening Ceremony. Then, they contributed two programs to the team event. They handily won the short dance and free dance segments of the team event, leading Canada to gold. With the team gold, they held four medals, tying the all-time record among figure skaters with Gillis Grafstrom and Yevgeny Plushenko.

In the ice dance event, they set the highest short dance score ever recorded to lead the field. Then, in the free dance, their character-driven performance to “Moulin Rouge!” captivated audiences. They received the highest free dance score ever awarded on their way to gold.

With this ice dance gold medal from PyeongChang, they now stand alone with five medals each, more than any other figure skaters. They are also just the second ice dance team to win three individual ice dance Olympic medals. Soviet and Unified Team dance couple Marina Klimova and Sergei Ponomarenko also captured three medals in the dance event: bronze in 1984, silver in 1988 and gold in 1992. And, they share the record for most career dance medals with Oksana Grischuk and Yevgeny Platov, who won back-to-back titles in 1994 and 1998.

You can watch Virtue and Moir receive their fifth Olympic medals live, beginning at 5 a.m. ET on Tuesday.