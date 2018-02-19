SWAT situation in southeast Austin turns into officer-involved shooting

Police directing traffic near the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Edge Creek Drive in southeast Austin on Feb. 19, 2018 (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A SWAT situation in the Bluff Springs neighborhood in southeast Austin has turned into an officer-involved shooting, police said.

The Austin Police Department said around 7 p.m. Monday the scene in the 4900 block of Edge Creek Drive — southeast of William Cannon Drive and Interstate 35 — is still active, but were not able to immediately provide information on what the SWAT callout is in response to.

Officers initially said police were called to the area of the 4500 block of Nuckols Crossing Road, but have since updated the location of the incident.

The executive director of the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas, Charley Wilkison, tweeted that four of its members were involved in the officer-involving shooting and they are OK.

Wilkison said the incident began when a taxicab was hijacked by a suspect who took a hostage.

