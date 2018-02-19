Social Security: The backbone of most retirement plans

It does not make sense to wait as long as you can to claim social security in many cases.

Imagine you retire in your early 60’s. Imagine from 62 to 70, you could have a check coming in. How much money are you going to leave in the government’s bank account that could be in yours?

Click play on the video above to hear Chris Herlein explain why taking Social Security in your early 60’s may be a better tax strategy than waiting until your 70’s.

