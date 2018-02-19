Police standoff shuts down I-35 southwest of New Braunfels

By Published:
Police shut down I-35 in Schertz due to a standoff. (Courtesy/Angelica Marie)
Police shut down I-35 in Schertz due to a standoff. (Courtesy/Angelica Marie)

SCHERTZ, Texas (KXAN) — Interstate 35 in Schertz, about 7 miles southwest of New Braunfels, has been shut down due to a police standoff.

The New Braunfels Police Department said around 9 p.m. Monday that north and southbound traffic was closed, causing major delays. The scene at Schwab Road is still active and officers say more details will be shared as they become available.

“As always, NBPD is working hard to bring the situation to a peaceful conclusion,” the department tweeted.

Schertz officers are asking drivers to avoid the area if they can.

