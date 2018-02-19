Pflugerville parents holding rally against gun violence at schools

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) – A rally is planned across the street from Pflugerville High School Monday morning to show support for students to have a safe learning environment.

The group organizing the rally, Community Supporting Safe Schools, is made up of community members united against gun violence in schools. The rally will be held from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

Rally organizers say they want to keep it positive and upbeat for the kids. While they encourage signs they don’t want hateful messages or ones that bash certain groups or people.

This comes after 17 people were killed at a Florida high school last week. Over the weekend three more funerals were held.

Students in Florida are planning a march on Washington D.C. and calling for other anti-gun violence demonstrations in other cities March 24.

“We are talking directly to them and all other members of the United States government being funded by the NRA,” says Emma Gonzalez, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student. “Now is the time to get on the right side of this.”

Organizers behind the Women’s March are calling for a nationwide 17-minute walkout by teachers and students March 14, that date falls during spring break for most schools in Central Texas.

Over the weekend President Donald Trump blamed the FBI for failing to stop the 19-year old who is charged in the Florida school shooting, saying they spent too much time on the Russia investigation.

The White House said the president would hold a “listening session” with some students Wednesday and meet Thursday with state and local security officials.

“We’re not going to let those 17 bullets we just took take us down,” says Cameron Kasky, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student. “If anything we’re going to keep running and lead the rest of the nation behind us.”

Meanwhile, some lawmakers say it’s not the guns but rather the people using them that causes problems.

“I have individuals in my neighborhood that own an AR-15,” says Senator James Lankford, R-Oklahoma. “That doesn’t make it a dangerous neighborhood or them dangerous individuals. It’s the individual themselves becomes the issue, not the weapon that they’re holding.”