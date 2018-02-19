New La Grange homes must abide by new standards after Harvey floods

LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) — Volunteers are starting work this week on two new homes in La Grange, replacements for two that were destroyed in the floods following Hurricane Harvey.

The volunteers, representing Mennonite Disaster Service, will begin framing the two homes Tuesday after workers pour concrete foundations Monday. Both of them are in the northern part of the town, far from the homes the families lost in the flood.

Even so far from the Colorado River, the houses must adhere to new construction standards passed a few years ago in La Grange, just like those that are being rebuilt within the floodplain. For starters, all new construction will have to meet minimum elevation requirements to keep them above 100-year flood levels.

Cinder blocks that support houses will have to filled with concrete and rebar and then anchored, a change from the previously common practice of “dry stacking,” or simply letting the cinder blocks sit on top of one another. That change is expected to make a big difference in the mobile home parks as they fill back up with new units.

