New La Grange homes must abide by new standards after Harvey floods

By Published:
Cinder blocks holding up new homes in La Grange will have to be filled with concrete and rebar, and then anchored. (KXAN/Chris Davis)
Cinder blocks holding up new homes in La Grange will have to be filled with concrete and rebar, and then anchored. (KXAN/Chris Davis)

LA GRANGE, Texas (KXAN) — Volunteers are starting work this week on two new homes in La Grange, replacements for two that were destroyed in the floods following Hurricane Harvey.

The volunteers, representing Mennonite Disaster Service, will begin framing the two homes Tuesday after workers pour concrete foundations Monday. Both of them are in the northern part of the town, far from the homes the families lost in the flood.

Even so far from the Colorado River, the houses must adhere to new construction standards passed a few years ago in La Grange, just like those that are being rebuilt within the floodplain. For starters, all new construction will have to meet minimum elevation requirements to keep them above 100-year flood levels.

Cinder blocks that support houses will have to filled with concrete and rebar and then anchored, a change from the previously common practice of “dry stacking,” or simply letting the cinder blocks sit on top of one another. That change is expected to make a big difference in the mobile home parks as they fill back up with new units.

On KXAN News Today at 6:30 and 7:30, Chris Davis introduces us to a woman helping rebuild a family’s home and working to rebuild her life at the same time.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s