Lucky Charms adding a new marshmallow

Lucky Charms is adding marshmallow unicorns to its cereal. (General Mills)
Lucky Charms is adding marshmallow unicorns to its cereal. (General Mills)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — For the first time in a decade, your box of Lucky Charms will feature a new but permanent marshmallow.

The cereal’s Twitter account posted a photo on Monday morning, displaying a box featuring a unicorn. The box read “Now With Magical Unicorn Marshmallows.” The unicorns are white, blue and purple!

However, if you’re a fan of the hourglass marshmallow, you’ll be sad to learn the unicorn is replacing it. The unicorns will join hearts, stars, horseshoes, clovers and blue moons, pots of golden rainbows and a red balloon.

