MANOR, Texas (KXAN) — About 50 homes are being evacuated within a 3-block radius of a large gas leak in Manor.

A construction crew hit the line while digging in the 700 block of North Bastrop Street, just south of US 290, the city of Manor said in a Facebook post at 6 p.m. Monday. Neighbors and drivers are being asked to stay away from the area.

Manor police and firefighters are at the scene.

KXAN will update this story as we get additional information from the scene.