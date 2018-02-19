Get to know the candidates: Texas House District 52

Related Coverage Voting early in the primary election: What you need to know

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Texas House District 52 represents 176,174 residents living in parts of Travis County and Williamson County. District 52 stretches into Austin, Georgetown, Taylor, Hutto, Pflugerville and Round Rock.

Incumbent Larry Gonzales is not seeking re-election.

Get to know the three Republicans running for the seat:

Christopher L. Ward (R)

Ward is a self-proclaimed family man who wants voters to know he is not running for personal gain. Ward is a Central Florida transplant and moved to Texas to “regain the feeling of individual liberty.” His career is centered on medical innovative therapies and he is currently working on a clinical study for migraine therapy. A proud member of the NRA, Ward vows to protect first and second amendments. His other issues include more effective property taxation, federal reform to current immigration policies, pro-life advocacy and improving education. Ward pledges his Legislative salary to central Texas charities.

Jeremy Story (R)

Story is a Texas native and grew up in inner-city Houston. Story is a University of Texas at Austin graduate with a degree in government. Story is the president of Campus Renewal, a national non-profit serving call students and college ministers from different churches and non-profits in united prayer. His issues include tax-cuts, toll-road tax reform, protection of first and second amendments, Texas budget reform, Pro-life advocacy, ending taxpayer subsidies to illegal immigrants, secure borders and stronger background checks, improving education and stronger family communities. Story says he is a proud Christian, husband, and father of seven.

Cynthia Flores (R)

Flores is a Texas native who grew up in Fort Worth. Flores graduated from the University of North Texas in Denton with a BS in Rehabilitation Studies. Flores went on to work for Tarrant County MHMR & Heart of Texas MHMR as a vocational evaluator, testing those with mental retardation to determine what skills they have for employment. Flores is most known for her 19 years of volunteering for the Round Rock Area Serving Center where she is now a case manager. Her issues include pro-life advocacy, improving local schools, voting for conservative budgets, supporting law and order at border of Texas. Her husband is a Round Rock City Council member and she says she is a proud Christian and mother of two.