Family and friends remember loving father, avid cyclist killed in RM 620 crash

Related Coverage Bicyclist changing flat killed in crash on RM 620

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Family and friends of Andrew Tilin say he could light up any room he walked into and could lift up anyone’s day and help make them smile. Tilin was killed over the weekend after being hit in a chain-reaction crash on Ranch to Market 620 near the south shores of Lake Travis.

Tilin’s friends told KXAN he was on a 50-mile bike ride Saturday morning with about a dozen other cyclists. He pulled over to the side of RM 620 near Marshall Ford Road when his bike got a flat tire.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, two vehicles collided when one of them hydroplaned and crossed into oncoming traffic. Then one of those cars slammed into Tilin.

Tilin was a longtime contributor to Outside Magazine, as well as a familiar face in cycling groups in Austin.

“I just couldn’t get on my bike, and people just are in shock. They’re in shock,” Brad Houston said. Houston is the founder of the Gruppo VOP Cycling Group that Tilin was riding with. Houston said he wasn’t on last Saturday’s ride, but heard from the cycling community what had happened.

“It was chilling to those people that rode by him, hey can we help you, no just go go, I’ll meet you up the road, we’re going to have a stop,” Houston told us about that conversation Tilin had with other cyclists as Tilin was working on his flat tire. “I’ll meet you up the road and waved people on. I know that those riders are thinking, that could’ve I could’ve been there with him and he waved me on.”

Tilin is leaving behind two teenage children, an ex-wife and a life partner.

“This was the person that I wanted to grow old with, that I wanted to take care of, if he got sick,” said Tilin’s partner Shellie Oroshiba.

She told us she kissed Tilin goodbye and told him to be careful before he headed out for the 50-mile ride.

“I didn’t even say hello. Just said what happened,” said Tilin’s ex-wife Madeleine Tilin as she recalled in an interview getting a phone call from Oroshiba.

Friends said Tilin was full of love and passion for everything he did and every person he met.

“He always you know would have an idea or curiosity and dive in to it with all his passion and heart, and was really inspiring,” friend and fellow freelance writer Ian Dille said.

“When you’re talking to him, he would look at you, there’s just so much focus, you knew that what you were saying was the most important thing going on at the time,” Houston said.

Now, his friends are urging drivers and cyclists to be extra cautious.

“Before you get behind the wheel, take into all considerations what the weather conditions are, and make smart decisions,” Dille said.

KXAN’s Yoojin Cho spoke with Tilin’s family and friends. Hear how they’re remembering the cyclist and how they’re calling for safer roads on KXAN at 5 p.m.