Falling ceiling tiles highlight long-term need for repairs at UT Music building

AUSTIN (KXAN) — When two ceiling tiles dropped at UT Austin’s Sarah and Ernest Butler School of Music and Recital Hall, so too did a flood of student concerns about the integrity of the building they’re studying in.

For students like music major Zoe Cagan who spend six days a week and at times 8 to 10 hours a day working in the building, the problems are apparent.

“We also have a lot of small things that are starting to crumble, we notice the wall panels are falling apart, the floors aren’t that great,” Cagan said.

She was also one of the students helping out the weekend of Feb. 3 when the ceiling tiles fell. It happened during their main audition weekend, when prospective high school students and their parents get a first impression of the UT campus.

“That’s embarrassing for that to happen,” Cagan said.

The ceiling tiles were repaired first thing that following Monday, but for Cagan and her peers, their concerns for their home building run much deeper than just the ceiling tiles.

“I think that this — the Fine Arts College and the school of Music — deserves more attention from the University and hopefully funds for renovation,” Cagan said.

Page Stephens, the operations manager for the music school, said that another ceiling tile fell earlier this year.

“When you see that happen twice at different times of the year, I totally get why that — why the [students are] concerned,” Stephens said. “I think its great that they know that they deserve just as much as a student in a department with maybe more money.”

“It’s old, you can tell,” Stephens said as she showed KXAN around the building.

The newer part of the building was built in the 1980s and is very dimly lit, but the light fixtures are so old you can’t buy replacements for them anymore and it will be a process to take them out, Stephens noted. The older part of the building was constructed in the 1960s.

“It is frustrating, I’m sure, to see there’s a new stadium building built or a new Dell Medical building, and to walk in and see a ceiling tile on the floor, that’s a little tough for morale,” Stephens said.

Students hear about plenty of new and future construction projects on campus, from the recently completed Engineering Education and Research Center which cost $310 million to build to the announcement that UT would be seeking a private partner to help them build a new basketball arena which would cost between $350 million and $450 million. Many of these projects benefit from large, private donations.

Laurie Lentz with Financial and Administrative services at UT explained that roughly half of the 250 buildings on campus are 35 to 55 years old and have a range of repair needs. Lentz said there is one general pot of money from which every building on campus draws from for routine maintenance. Then there’s another chunk of money: capital renewal funding. That funding is given out depending on risks, code violations, future plans and availability of money.

Design work for a new HVAC system at the school of music will be completed during the 2017-2018 fiscal year. If capital renewal funding is available, construction for the first phase of that system will happen in the summer of 2019 and construction of the second phase will happen in the summer of 2020, Lentz said.

Stephens has a list of wish list items she’d like changed. For example, the stone tiling wears on the wheels of larger instruments that have be rolled around. But there are also some looming problems that will absolutely need to be addressed, she says.

“Over time it is sinking into the ground,” Stephens said of the building. “But that’s being measured regularly by structural engineers at UT.”

Stephens said the creek below that building is what’s causing the problem. In her view, an entirely new building would solve many of their current gripes at the music building and give them relief from the sinking.

Stephens said she does the best she can for their department by “aggressively managing” the funds they have and maximizing dollars they make from building rentals and ticket sales. But she said that to really fund all the long-term necessities, it will take more support from state funding, private donors and the university.

She has her eyes on repairs to Bates Recital Hall where she notes there are make-shift fixes for soundproofing and lighting.

Cagan would also like to see the changes come to Bates as well because the facility hosts so many of the school’s performances. She’s also noticed that there’s a part of the organ in the hall which doesn’t work and the canopy doesn’t go up and down.

“A couple of months ago, a big light fixture fell on someone’s head,” she said.