TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — A man in his 70s died in a single-vehicle car crash in an Oak Hill neighborhood Monday morning.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened around 10:30 a.m. in the 9100 block of Towana Trail, which is a neighborhood just north of US 290 near Circle Drive.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the driver ran into a tree. He died at the scene.