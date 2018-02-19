DPS: Suspect dies after wounding trooper in shootout near San Antonio

By Published:
Authorities at the scene where a DPS trooper and suspect were wounded in a shootout on I-10 northeast of San Antonio on Dec. 18, 2018 (Photo via WOAI)
Authorities at the scene where a DPS trooper and suspect were wounded in a shootout on I-10 northeast of San Antonio on Dec. 18, 2018 (Photo via WOAI)

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The suspect injured in a shootout involving Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on Sunday near San Antonio has died, the agency says. A trooper wounded by the suspect is recovering and doing well, according to a DPS spokesperson.

Around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, a trooper tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation on Farm to Market 78 in Guadalupe County. DPS says when the trooper tried to place the driver, identified as 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo of San Antonio, under arrest for giving a false name, the man resisted and drove away in his Chrysler vehicle.

The trooper lost sight of the suspect’s vehicle, but a DPS helicopter found it in adjacent Bexar County. Authorities say Montelongo crossed over the Graytown Road bridge — about 15 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio — and entered the eastbound Interstate 10 exit ramp from the wrong direction and stopped on the interstate facing west when his path was blocked by a trooper.

Montelongo then opened fire and wounded the trooper in his path, DPS says. Another trooper then shot Montelongo, who died early Monday morning at San Antonio Military Medical Center.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s