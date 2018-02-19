DPS: Suspect dies after wounding trooper in shootout near San Antonio

GUADALUPE COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — The suspect injured in a shootout involving Texas Department of Public Safety troopers on Sunday near San Antonio has died, the agency says. A trooper wounded by the suspect is recovering and doing well, according to a DPS spokesperson.

Around 2:45 p.m. Sunday, a trooper tried to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation on Farm to Market 78 in Guadalupe County. DPS says when the trooper tried to place the driver, identified as 33-year-old Ernest Manuel Montelongo of San Antonio, under arrest for giving a false name, the man resisted and drove away in his Chrysler vehicle.

The trooper lost sight of the suspect’s vehicle, but a DPS helicopter found it in adjacent Bexar County. Authorities say Montelongo crossed over the Graytown Road bridge — about 15 miles northeast of downtown San Antonio — and entered the eastbound Interstate 10 exit ramp from the wrong direction and stopped on the interstate facing west when his path was blocked by a trooper.

Montelongo then opened fire and wounded the trooper in his path, DPS says. Another trooper then shot Montelongo, who died early Monday morning at San Antonio Military Medical Center.