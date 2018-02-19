Design for new downtown MetroRail station unveiled

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Capital Metro wants to show off the new design for the downtown MetroRail station.

The agency is hosting an open house on Wednesday, Feb. 21 so people can see the renderings as well as get updates on the upcoming construction around Fourth Street and Red River Street. The open house will be at the Austin Convention Center — Ballroom B from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

CapMetro says the design for the Downtown MetroRail Station is currently 90 percent complete. The renderings released Monday show several areas at the station will have coverings.

CapMetro says the changes would enhance the historic Brush Square, and make the area more pedestrian and bike friendly.