Caldwell County deputy takes baby steps in recovery from shooting

CALDWELL COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) – The Caldwell County Sheriff’s deputy who was shot while responding to a call in the town of Dale earlier this month continues to recover in the hospital.

Elizabeth Johnson, the wife of Deputy Jay Johnson, says he has undergone many surgeries and is now going through physical therapy.

“The doctors think he should be able to get pretty close to full mobility in his hand. His shoulder should be basically 100 percent,” said Johnson.

She says her husband was struck by three bullets: one grazing his forehead, one hitting his shoulder and another traveling through his right wrist and hitting his bulletproof vest.

Deputy Johnson served four years in the Army and had one tour in Afghanistan. His wife says he’s tough and is already thinking of ways to get back to work.

“He keeps on asking, can I go back next week, can I go back next week?” she said. “One of the very first things that he wants to learn how to do is how to hold his weapon with his left hand so he can hopefully go back and be a patrol deputy because he loves it so much.”

First responders will be hosting a fundraiser for Johnson and his family on Friday from 11am – 2pm in Bastrop. The event will be held at Synergy, 971 TX-71. The group will be selling $10 catfish plates.

KXAN’s Lauren Lanmon speaks with Deputy Johnson’s wife tonight on KXAN News at 6 p.m.