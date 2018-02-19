Bobsled gold medalist Kaillie Humphries has tattoos with meaning

A 12-year-old Kaillie Humphries made a deal with her family: if she ever made a national team, they would all get tattoos.

At the time, Humphries aspired to make the Canadian national ski team. But five years later, when she made the Canadian national bobsled team, she still held her family to the deal.

Humphries went with a Maple Leaf on her right thigh:

Since then, the body of the two-time Olympic bobsled champion has become a canvas of permanent ink.

On her right hand, she tattooed the dates of her two Olympic triumphs, along with the word “believe.”

“Being able to tattoo this date on my hand as a reminder that hard work, perseverance, family, team, heart, faith, discipline, and a little stubbornness got me what to where I am today,” Humphries wrote on Instagram.