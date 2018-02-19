After 26 years, LakeFest in Marble Falls won’t happen this summer

Marble Falls Lake Fest (KXAN File Photo)
MARBLE FALLS, Texas (KXAN) — After 26 years, LakeFest in Marble Falls won’t be happening this year due to failed contract negotiations with the event sponsor.

The Marble Falls and Lake LBJ Chamber of Commerce say it was unable to come to an agreement with Lucas Oil. The chamber says the company was “proposing substantial contractual changes.”

Because Lucas Oil won’t be sanctioning the drag boat races, the chamber had to cancel the popular festival.

“We were aware of the process Lucas Oil began last year with regards to restructuring their drag boat series, but we were hopeful we would be able to continue this long-standing relationship and keep LakeFest a viable option for Lucas. It boiled down to being a business decision.” said executive director Patti Zinsmeyer in a press release.

Thousands attend LakeFest every August. Around 100 boaters race in the drag boat racing competition.

In the nearly three decades of the race, only one racer has died. In 2015, Mike Fry died while racing a boat name Meanstreak II.

