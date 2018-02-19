6-year-old boy, 3 adults shot at San Antonio restaurant parking lot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A 6-year-old boy and three adults were shot in the parking lot of a popular westside San Antonio Steakhouse.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says two of the adults’ injuries are life-threatening. Police say the shooting happened as the group waited outside of the Texas Roadhouse on Cinema Ridge, near Ingram Park Mall.

The boy was shot in the leg and is expected to survive. McManus says all four victims are related and the adults are in their 20s.

“We do not believe that this shooting was random,” McManus said.

Police say the masked suspect opened fire about 15 feet from the front of the restaurant, emptying the magazine.