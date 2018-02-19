6-year-old boy, 3 adults shot at San Antonio restaurant parking lot

Associated Press Published:
Four people shot on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2018 while standing in the parking lot of a Texas Roadhouse in San Antonio. (WOAI)
Four people shot on Sunday, Feb. 19, 2018 while standing in the parking lot of a Texas Roadhouse in San Antonio. (WOAI)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A 6-year-old boy and three adults were shot in the parking lot of a popular westside San Antonio Steakhouse.

The San Antonio Express-News reports that San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says two of the adults’ injuries are life-threatening. Police say the shooting happened as the group waited outside of the Texas Roadhouse on Cinema Ridge, near Ingram Park Mall.

The boy was shot in the leg and is expected to survive. McManus says all four victims are related and the adults are in their 20s.

“We do not believe that this shooting was random,” McManus said.

Police say the masked suspect opened fire about 15 feet from the front of the restaurant, emptying the magazine.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s