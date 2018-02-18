World’s largest science society held Family Science Days in Austin this weekend

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Hundreds of Austin-area families “got their science on” this afternoon at the Austin Convention Center.

Parents and kids explored interactive science exhibits and science stage shows on the second of two Family Science Days held there.

The event is the brainchild of the American Association for Advancement of Science, which is the world’s largest science society. As a result, it draws scientists from around the world to the weekend conference.

This is the group’s first time in Austin.

Organizers said the Family Science Days are designed to expose kids to future science careers, whether they choose that path or not.

“Even if they don’t ultimately pursue a career in engineering and science, they can think like a scientist and use those tools to be successful in whatever it is that they do,” said Andrew Black, AAAS chief of staff and director of the annual meeting.

The group said up to 8,000 people attended today’s Family Science Day.