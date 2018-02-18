Woman hit by Capital Metro train in East Austin

By Published:
Capital Metro is expanding its rail service in January 2018 (KXAN Photo)
AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was taken to the hospital, after she was hit by a Capital Metro train in east Austin Saturday night.

The crash happened near Comal Street and East 5th Street just after 10:30 p.m., near the Plaza Saltillo development. According to Capital Metro, 12 passengers were on the train at the time of the crash.

Austin-Travis County EMS took a woman in her 30’s to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. A spokesperson for Capital Metro said no one inside the train was hurt.

