Woman hit by MetroRail in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a woman was hit by a Capital Metro train late Saturday evening.

Austin Travis County EMS tweeted that they had transported a woman in her 30’s to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious injuries that are potentially life-threatening.

A spokeswoman for Capital Metro told KXAN 12 passengers were on board the train when it struck the woman at Comal Street and East Fifth Street around 10:37 p.m. She says none of the passengers were injured. No further information was immediately available.