Virtue, Moir poised for second gold medal of PyeongChang after short dance

NBC Olympics.com Published:
Olympics: Figure Skating-Team-Ice Dance Short Dance

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir of Canada lead a competitive field after the short dance on Sunday from PyeongChang. They scored 83.67 points to notch the new highest score ever recorded in the short dance.

Their training partners Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron from France suffered a costume malfunction that plagued them throughout their performance. However, they continued skating and scored 81.93 points, good enough for second place.

Reigning U.S. national ice dance champions Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue finished third with 77.75 points. They topped Maia and Alex Shibutani, who finished fourth, by 0.02 points.

The third U.S. dance team in the field, Madison Chock and Zachary Donohue finished sixth with 75.45 points.

More to come.

For more in-depth analysis, check out the Olympic Ice post-show with Kristi Yamaguchi, Charlie White and Ben Agosto.

 

 

Related Posts

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s