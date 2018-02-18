The Podium Day 9: Nathan Chen’s rebound; Jonny Moseley’s influence

In Day 9’s episode of The Podium, Nathan Chen details his love for the NBA and how he bounced back to make Olympic history, becoming the first man to hit five quads in the Olymipcs.

Plus, Danny Davis explains how he’s taken his passion for snowboarding and applied it to film, and Jonny Moseley takes us inside the mind of an Olympian when things change, explains the effect of the wind, and reflects on his fourth-place finish.

The Podium will publish daily episodes, recapping the day’s events and biggest competitors from the 18 days competition in PyeongChang. Vox Media will produce the podcast on the ground in PyeongChang.

The podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Art19, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher.