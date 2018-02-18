Sweden remains undefeated with 3-1 win vs. Finland

Patrik Zackrisson’s third-period goal helped Sweden defeat Finland 3-1 and win Group C in the preliminary round of the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Zackrisson won a critical battle in front of the net, and beat the Finnish defender to a rebound as Sweden took a 2-1 lead at 8:53 of the third period.

Sweden scored first at 14:53 of the opening period when Anton Lander buried a breakaway. Linus Omark delivered a perfect stretch pass to send Lander off to the races.

Finland’s forward Joonas Kemppainen knotted the score 1-1 when he put home a bouncing puck. Finland finishes fifth and will face South Korea in the first game of the knockout portion of the tournament.

Swedish defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, widely predicted to the No. 1 NHL draft pick, was a healthy scratch for the second time in the preliminary round after also sitting out the opening win over Norway.

Associated Press contirbuted to this report 

