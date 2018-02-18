PHOTOS: Runners trek through soggy weather for 2018 Austin Marathon

KXAN Staff Published: Updated:

 

Austin Marathon 2018

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of runners geared up for the  27th annual Austin Marathon on Sunday.

Joey Whelan was the first place winner in the men’s race and Allison Macsas dominated the women’s race finishing at two minutes and 43 seconds

In the half marathon, Houstonian Hillary Montgomery came out as the winner, finishing her run at about one minute and 16 seconds.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s