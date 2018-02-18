PHOTOS: Runners trek through soggy weather for 2018 Austin Marathon

Austin Marathon 2018 View as list View as gallery Open Gallery The start line of the 2018 Austin Marathon (KXAN photo) Thousands of Austinites make the trek through the new course in the 2018 Austin Marathon (KXAN photo) Runners get ready to start the 2018 Austin Marathon on Feb. 18, 2018 (KXAN photo) Allison Macsas is the winner in the women's race at the Austin Marathon (KXAN photo) Allison Macsas is the winner in the women's race at the Austin Marathon (KXAN photo) Joey Whelan won the men's race in the 27th Austin Marathon (KXAN photo) Joey Whelan won the men's race in the 27th Austin Marathon (KXAN photo) Hillary Montgomery, from Houston, won the 1/2 marathon as part the 2018 Austin Marathon (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of runners geared up for the 27th annual Austin Marathon on Sunday.

Joey Whelan was the first place winner in the men’s race and Allison Macsas dominated the women’s race finishing at two minutes and 43 seconds

In the half marathon, Houstonian Hillary Montgomery came out as the winner, finishing her run at about one minute and 16 seconds.