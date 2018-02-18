PHOTOS: Runners trek through soggy weather for 2018 Austin Marathon

Austin Marathon 2018
Austin Marathon 2018
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Thousands of runners geared up for the 27th annual Austin Marathon on Sunday.
Joey Whelan was the first place winner in the men’s race and Allison Macsas dominated the women’s race finishing at two minutes and 43 seconds
In the half marathon, Houstonian Hillary Montgomery came out as the winner, finishing her run at about one minute and 16 seconds.