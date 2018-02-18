Pflugerville police searching for suspect in ‘shots fired’ call

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Pflugerville police are searching for a suspect involved in a “shots fired” call for service at the Sage Apartments at 1825, located at 15835 Foothill Farms Loop.

Police responded around 7 p.m. Friday night. According to police, the suspect is believed to be 6 feet tall with a skinny build. He’s possibly a black or Hispanic male with a dark-colored top, sporting a mini afro, faded type haircut and no facial hair. He was seen leaving the scene by entering the passenger side of a possible 2011 Honda, CRV, or Kia, Sorento, 4 doors, blue in color.

The license plate is unknown, and the car is said to have a chrome trim with dark tinted windows and a silver bar on top, believed to be part of the rack system.

If you have and information related to this incident, call Det. J. Colligan at 512-990-6903 or email: jcolligan@pflugervilletx.gov