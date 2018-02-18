Man, woman stabbed in east Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) – A man and a woman were stabbed in east Austin Saturday night, said Austin-Travis County EMS.

Medics said the call came in just before 9 p.m. to the 2800 block of Gonzales Street near the intersection of East 7th Street and North Pleasant Valley Road.

They said they found a woman in her 30s and a man in his 40s with stab wounds. Both were taken to Dell Seton Medical Center with serious, potentially life-threatening wounds.

The Austin Police Department said it was too early for details of what happened, who stabbed whom, or if they were seeking a suspect.

This is a developing situation. KXAN has a crew on the way and will update this story as more information becomes available.

