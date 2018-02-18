Driver flees traffic stop, shoots DPS trooper in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KXAN) – A man stopped for a traffic violation fled the scene and then shot and wounded a trooper with the Texas Department of Public Safety when his path was blocked on Sunday afternoon, said DPS.

It started at about 2:45 p.m. when a Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a Chrysler car for a traffic violation on FM 78 in Guadalupe County.

After the driver gave the trooper a false name, the trooper attempted to arrest him, DPS said. But the driver resisted and fled the scene in his car.

DPS said they temporarily lost sight of the Chrysler, but later found it in Bexar County with a DPS helicopter.

The suspect was blocked by a trooper when he entered an eastbound Interstate 10 exit ramp going the wrong way, DPS said.

Officials said the driver then fired and wounded the trooper. Another trooper at the scene then shot the driver, they said.

Both the trooper and the suspect were flown to the hospital. DPS said their conditions were unknown Sunday evening.

The incident is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers.

