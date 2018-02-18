Adam Rippon back as NBC correspondent for rest of PyeongChang Games

Adam Rippon really is turning out to be the witch who can’t be killed.

After three strong skates in his Olympic debut, Rippon will serve as an NBC correspondent for the rest of the PyeongChang Games.

With a personality as sparkling as his costumes, Rippon is one of PyeongChang’s breakout stars for both his skating and his story. Rippon is one of Team USA’s first two openly gay athletes, along with slopestyle skier Gus Kenworthy (now his new best friend). Back in December, the Pennsylvanian said that, when asked what it’s like to be a gay athlete, he answered, “It’s exactly like being a straight athlete. Lots of hard work but usually done with better eyebrows.”

Already a bronze medalist in the team figure skating event, the 28-year-old figure said that even after his 10th place finish in the men’s individual event, he still feels like a winner. Rippon was an alternate for the 2010 Vancouver Games and didn’t make the 2014 Sochi team (instead, he ate In-N-Out Burger with fellow 2018 teammate Mirai Nagasu). His Olympic debut was a long time coming (and the Internet freaked out when it finally happened).

With luck, Rippon’s 2016 quote of “I’m like a witch and you can’t kill me. I keep coming back every year, and every year, I get better,” will ring true, and the U.S. will have years of Rippon to come, whether it be on the ice or behind the mic.

Maybe one of his famous friends will even make a guest appearance.