200 kids enjoy free viewing of Black Panther through the ‘Black Panther Challenge’

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The new Black Panther film is topping the charts and theaters are selling out quickly. But 200 children from Texas Preparatory school and the youth brigade of The Austin Villager Newspaper didn’t have to worry about that. Thanks to the Capital City Black Film Festival they were able to watch the film in a reserved theater at the Alamo Draft House, Saturday.

The event was funded through a Go Fund Me page as part of the “Black Panther Challenge.” The challenge is happening around the country, to help children in black communities watch the film and see super heroes that look like them.

The fundraiser raked in more than $4,500.