200 kids enjoy free viewing of Black Panther through the ‘Black Panther Challenge’

By Published: Updated:
200 children got to enjoy a free screening of Black Panther on Saturday Feb. 17, 2018 (KXAN photo)
200 children got to enjoy a free screening of Black Panther on Saturday Feb. 17, 2018 (KXAN photo)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The new Black Panther film is topping the charts and theaters are selling out quickly. But 200 children from Texas Preparatory school and the youth brigade of The Austin Villager Newspaper didn’t have to worry about that. Thanks to the Capital City Black Film Festival they were able to watch the film in a reserved theater at the Alamo Draft House, Saturday.

The event was funded through a Go Fund Me page as part of the “Black Panther Challenge.” The challenge is happening around the country, to help children in black communities watch the film and see super heroes that look like them.

The fundraiser raked in more than $4,500.

KXAN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s