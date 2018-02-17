Yuzuru Hanyu makes history with 1,000th gold medal of Winter Olympics

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) – Yuzuru Hanyu’s latest victory has an extra-special place in Olympics history.

The Japanese figure skater won the 1,000th gold medal since the Winter Games began in 1924, defending his title in the men’s individual competition on Saturday. Hanyu was also the first man to win consecutive golds in the event since American Dick Button did it in 1948 and 1952.

“This is the best day of my skating life,” Hanyu said. “My tears were from my heart. I can find one word, and that is ‘happy.'”

He held off countryman Shoma Uno and Spain’s Javier Fernandez to win in Pyeongchang. Hanyu also won the gold at the 2014 Sochi Games.

The first Winter Olympics was held in Chamonix, France, and American speedskater Charles Jewtraw won the first gold medal there in the men’s 500 meters.

The Pyeongchang Games had another milestone set earlier this week when snowboarder Shaun White won the men’s halfpipe to give the United States its 100th winter gold.