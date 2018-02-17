What to watch tonight in PyeongChang: Ted Ligety, Gus Kenworthy go for gold

Competition continues in PyeongChang tonight with six gold medals set to be awarded.

The United States will shoot for another strong performance in slopestyle, Ted Ligety will look to defend his title in the men’s giant slalom and Sweden will attempt a three-peat in the men’s cross-country relay.

Men’s hockey preliminary hockey play continues and there’s also a full slate of curling round robin matchups.

Here’s all the information you’ll need about tonight’s events and all the ways to watch.

Primetime on NBC

Catch the men’s freeski slopestyle and the men’s giant slalom in Primetime tonight.

The U.S men swept the podium in slopestyle four years ago, but this year, they are competiting without team anchor Joss Christensen, who is missing the Olympics due to an ACL injury. Gus Kenworthy and Nick Goepper, who won the silver and bronze medals in Sochi, are back and are expected to contend for a medal again. However, their quest to repeat a podium sweep won’t be easy, as the international field has its fair share of talent—including Norway’s Oystein Braaten, Switzerland’s Andri Ragettli and Sweden’s Henrik Harlaut—and will put up a good fight. Keep a close eye on the course, too: It is being hailed as one of the most creative course designs the Olympics has ever seen.

The men’s giant slalom kicks off tonight with Ted Ligety, aka “Mr. GS,” looking to defend his title. In Sochi, he became the first American to medal in the giant slalom. This event is his bread and butter, and Ligety is hungry for another medal. He’ll have some competition though, as Austria’s Marcel Hirscher, the reigning world champ, will likely give Ligety a run for the title.

Also in Primetime, look back on men’s and women’s short track, women’s skeleton and men’s ski jumping. The United States gunned for its first individual speed-skating medal since 2010 in a strong international field. Americans Katie Uhlaender and Kendall Wesenberg looked to make noise in skeleton after Uhlaender finished 0.04 seconds out of bronze in Sochi. No one has repeated in the men’s individual large hill ski jump since 1988: Poland’s Kamil Stoch tried to change that as a heavy favorite after winning gold in 2014.

Watch on TV: NBC 8 p.m ET / 5 p.m. PT

NBCOlympics.com or NBC Sports app: Stream LIVE here at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT

Hockey

Hockey continues in PyeongChang. A notable player to watch is Finland’s Eeli Tolvanen. The 18-year-old Nashville Predators prospect is leading the tournament with six points. His team faces off against Sweden. Both teams are 2-0 heading into this matchup, and the winner will clinch the top spot in Group C and a berth in the quarterfinals.

The women’s tournament begins classification play, with teams eliminated from medal contention jockeying for spots in the final standings. The unified Korean team is still seeking its first-ever Olympic win, while Swiss sniper Alina Muller is gunning for the Olympic record for goals in a single tournament (9). She has seven going into Switzerland’s matchup against the hosts.

Men’s Preliminary Round

GER vs. NOR Stream LIVE Here 10:10p.m. ET / 7:10p.m. PT

CZE vs. SUI Stream LIVE Here 2:40a.m. ET / 11:40p.m. PT

CAN vs. KOR Stream LIVE Here 7:10a.m. ET / 4:10a.m. PT

SWE vs. FIN Stream LIVE Here 7:10a.m. ET / 4:10a.m. PT

Women’s Classification Games

COR vs. SUI Stream LIVE Here 10:10p.m. ET / 7:10p.m. PT

JPN vs. SWE Stream LIVE Here 2:40a.m. ET / 11:40p.m PT

Curling

The round robin tournament continues. Catch Team Canada as it takes on Switzerland. Sweden handed Canada its first loss of these Games on Saturday. In a matchup that could be a preview of the gold medal game, Sweden came out on top 5-2 and now sits alone at the top of the standings. Meanwhile, Switzerland rallied against Norway to break a tie game and eventually went on to win 7-5. Its record improves to 2-2 in round robin play. The United States has a matchup with Norway, which is coming off a tough loss to Switzerland.

The women’s tournament continues, highlighted by a match between Canada and Switzerland. The Canadian women haven’t fared as well as the men have in round robin so far: They’ve won just one game going into the match with Switzerland.

Men’s Round Robin

NOR vs. DEN Stream LIVE Here 7:05p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT

USA vs. JPN Stream LIVE Here 7:05p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT

SUI vs. CAN Stream LIVE Here 7:05p.m. ET / 4:05p.m. PT

SWE vs. JPN Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT

DEN vs. KOR Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT

ITA vs. GBR Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT

USA vs. NOR Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m. PT

Women’s Round Robin

GBR vs. SWE Stream LIVE Here 12:05a.m. ET / 9:05p.m. PT

CAN vs. SUI Stream LIVE Here 12:05a.m. ET / 9:05p.m. PT

CHN vs. KOR Stream LIVE Here 12:05a.m. ET / 9:05p.m. PT

Freestyle Skiing

Watch the preliminary and final rounds of the men’s freeski slopestyle, featuring Gus Kenworthy and Nick Goepper, from start to finish on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Preliminary Round: Stream LIVE Here 10:05p.m. ET / 7:05p.m. PT

Men’s Freeski Slopestyle Final: Stream LIVE Here 11:15p.m. ET / 8:15p.m. PT

American Jon Lillis will go for gold in the men’s aerials final after nailing a quadruple-twisting triple back flip to tie for the highest score in qualifying. A medal would have extra significance for Lillis, whose brother and fellow up-and-coming aerialist, Mikey, passed away in October at the age of 17. Australia’s David Morris will also have an eye on the podium in a field that is missing reigning gold medalist Anton Kushnir, who missed out on qualifying by .45 points.

Men’s Aerials Finals: Stream LIVE Here 6:00a.m. ET / 3:00a.m. PT

Cross Country Skiing

Sweden will attempt a three-peat in the men’s relay. The team took home gold in Vancouver and Sochi and is looking to do the same in PyeongChang. However, this could be an uphill challenge for the Swedes: Their performance at the 2017 Worlds wasn’t good enough to secure the top spot, and the team fell to third. Team USA finished 11th in Sochi, anchored by Simi Hamilton

Men’s 4x10km Relay: Stream LIVE Here 1:15a.m. ET / 10:15p.m. PT

Alpine Skiing

Watch both men’s giant slalom runs from start to finish on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app.

Men’s Giant Slalom 1: Stream LIVE Here 8:15p.m. ET / 5:15p.m. PT

Men’s Giant Slalom 2: Stream LIVE Here 11:45p.m. ET / 8:45p.m. PT

Speed Skating

Medals will be awarded in the women’s 500m. South Korea’s Lee Sang-Hwa is hoping for her third straight title in the event. She became the first South Korean woman to ever medal in a Winter Olympic sport other than short track in Vancouver. Sang-Hwa is coming off a knee injury, however, and lost the world title to Japan’s Nao Kodaira in 2017.

Team USA’s Brittany Bowe won back-to-back golds at the World Championships in 2015 and 2016 and will hope to find herself on the podium in PyeongChang. Heather Bergsma and Erin Jackson—the first African-American woman to make a U.S Olympic long track speed skating team—look to contend for a medal as well.

Men’s Team Pursuit Qualifiying Round/ Women’s 500m: Stream LIVE Here 6:00a.m. ET / 3:00a.m. PT

Bobsled

The U.S team that won bronze four years ago has come and gone, and a new team will be wearing the red, white and blue. Representing USA will be Justin Olsen, Nick Cunningham, Sam McGuffie, Codie Bascue and Evan Weinstock. U.S’s pilot Olsen will be ready to race after undergoing an emergency appendectomy upon arrival in Korea. Bascue pilots another sled with McGuffie, a former football player turned bobsledder. The third pilot, Cunningham, is making his third Olympic appearance.

Two-Man Runs 1-2: Stream LIVE Here 6:05a.m. ET / 3:05a.m PT

Biathlon

Emil Hegle Svendsen is looking to defend his Sochi gold. Germany’s Simon Schempp will be a tough competitor after winning gold at the 2017 Worlds and so will Norway’s Johannes Thingnes Bo, who took home silver. Team USA’s Lowell Bailey finished sixth in the mass start at Worlds and finished 33 seconds behind Schempp. Tim Burke had the best showing for the U.S with a 22nd-place.

Men’s 15km Mass Start: Stream LIVE Here 6:15a.m ET / 3:15a.m. PT