Weekend Gardener: New technique to protect your plants from harsh weather

(AUSTIN) KXAN — This week, the weekend gardener is joined by Roger who shows you a great technique on how to plant early, protect your plants and get a jump start so you can have the first tomato on the block.

Dig a deep hole in the ground

Cut the bottom out of a 5 gallon nursery bucket

Line the whole with the nursery bucket

Plant your tomato in the lined hole

Place some stones around the perimeter of the hole to attract heat

This technique is also very helpful for cold days because simply placing a frost cloth to cover the hole will help your plants survive the cold.