Weekend Gardener: New technique to protect your plants from harsh weather

By Published:
Weekend Gardener shows new technique to protect your plants (KXAN photo)
Weekend Gardener shows new technique to protect your plants (KXAN photo)

(AUSTIN) KXAN — This week, the weekend gardener is joined by Roger who shows you a great technique on how to plant early, protect your plants and get a jump start so you can have the first tomato on the block.

  • Dig a deep hole in the ground
  • Cut the bottom out of a 5 gallon nursery bucket
  • Line the whole with the nursery bucket
  • Plant your tomato in the lined hole
  • Place some stones around the perimeter of the hole to attract heat

This technique is also very helpful for cold days because simply placing a frost cloth to cover the hole will help your plants survive the cold.

