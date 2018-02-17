The Podium Day 8: Gus Kenworthy on empowering LGBTQ athletes; Devin Logan on slopestyle

On the Day 8 episode of The Podium, Gus Kenworthy discusses his journey to PyeongChang, how he calmed his parents’ nerves, and how he sees being out at the Olympics as a tremendous opportunity.

Kenworthy also offers advice for parents and youth coaches on how to create a supporive environment for all children, including kids that are LGBTQ.

Plus, Devin Logan explains the sport of slopestyle, the innovations that changed freeskiing, and why being known as a rebellious sport is freeing. Her father, Jerry, also makes an appearance to detail what makes Logan so competitive.

The Podium will publish daily episodes, recapping the day’s events and biggest competitors from the 18 days competition in PyeongChang. Vox Media will produce the podcast on the ground in PyeongChang.

The podcast can be found on Apple Podcasts, Art19, Google Play, Spotify and Stitcher.